Today’s Headlines
- More on Geary Subway Study (SFChron)
- More on Transit and Masking (ProgressiveRailroading)
- Move Over Amtrak Joe, Here’s Amtrak Matt Haney (KRON4)
- State Plan for Reducing Carbon Output (SFChron)
- Many EV Charging Stations Don’t Work (SFChron)
- Driverless Cars for Surveillance (Vice)
- Fremont’s Efforts at Pedestrian Safety (EastBayTimes)
- Mayor Breed on Affordable Housing (48Hills)
- Affordable Housing in the Mission (Hoodline)
- Oakland A’s Financing Model for Affordable Housing? (Oaklandside)
- Letters: Why Can’t Muni Work Within the City Budget? (SFChron)
