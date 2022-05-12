Today’s Headlines
- Separated Bike Lanes Approved for Hopkins (Berkeleyside)
- Catch to Federal Transportation Funding (Governing)
- Possible Locations for Bayview Caltrain Station (BizTimes)
- Gas Prices Rising Again, Where Are Those Subsidies? (SFGate)
- The Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths (CurrentAffairs)
- S.F. Police May be Banned from Low-Level Traffic Stops (SFChron)
- California May Cut Late Fees on Traffic Tickets (SFExaminer)
- Fremont Extends Outdoor Dining (EastBayTimes)
- Alameda’s Housing Boom (CBSLocal)
- VTA Demos Building Where Massacre Took Place (CBSNews)
- Stonestown Mall Redevelopment (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Finish High-speed Rail (SacBee)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?