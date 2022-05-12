Today’s Headlines

  • Separated Bike Lanes Approved for Hopkins (Berkeleyside)
  • Catch to Federal Transportation Funding (Governing)
  • Possible Locations for Bayview Caltrain Station (BizTimes)
  • Gas Prices Rising Again, Where Are Those Subsidies? (SFGate)
  • The Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths (CurrentAffairs)
  • S.F. Police May be Banned from Low-Level Traffic Stops (SFChron)
  • California May Cut Late Fees on Traffic Tickets (SFExaminer)
  • Fremont Extends Outdoor Dining (EastBayTimes)
  • Alameda’s Housing Boom (CBSLocal)
  • VTA Demos Building Where Massacre Took Place (CBSNews)
  • Stonestown Mall Redevelopment (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Finish High-speed Rail (SacBee)

