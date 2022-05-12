Today’s Headlines

Separated Bike Lanes Approved for Hopkins (Berkeleyside)

Catch to Federal Transportation Funding (Governing)

Possible Locations for Bayview Caltrain Station (BizTimes)

Gas Prices Rising Again, Where Are Those Subsidies? (SFGate)

The Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths (CurrentAffairs)

S.F. Police May be Banned from Low-Level Traffic Stops (SFChron)

California May Cut Late Fees on Traffic Tickets (SFExaminer)

Fremont Extends Outdoor Dining (EastBayTimes)

Alameda’s Housing Boom (CBSLocal)

VTA Demos Building Where Massacre Took Place (CBSNews)

Stonestown Mall Redevelopment (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Finish High-speed Rail (SacBee)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

