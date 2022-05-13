Today’s Headlines

BART, Caltrain to Increase Service for Bay to Breakers (SFExaminer)

Tech to Prevent Sidewalk Scootering (KTVU)

Hyperspoof and Other ‘Future’ Transportation (Forbes)

Improving Ferry Service in the U.S. (CruiseandFerry)

Most “Livable” Cities (SFChron)

Atherton May Build Town Homes (SFChron)

Affordable Housing Approved for Tenderloin Lot (Hoodline)

Documenting Housing, YIMBY v. NIMBY, and S.F.’s Public Meetings (Atlantic)

California Opens New State Park (EastBayTimes)

Letters: A Last Salute to Norm Mineta (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: S.F. Doesn’t Care About the Tenderloin (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?