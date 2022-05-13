Today’s Headlines

  • BART, Caltrain to Increase Service for Bay to Breakers (SFExaminer)
  • Tech to Prevent Sidewalk Scootering (KTVU)
  • Hyperspoof and Other ‘Future’ Transportation (Forbes)
  • Improving Ferry Service in the U.S. (CruiseandFerry)
  • Most “Livable” Cities (SFChron)
  • Atherton May Build Town Homes (SFChron)
  • Affordable Housing Approved for Tenderloin Lot (Hoodline)
  • Documenting Housing, YIMBY v. NIMBY, and S.F.’s Public Meetings (Atlantic)
  • California Opens New State Park (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: A Last Salute to Norm Mineta (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: S.F. Doesn’t Care About the Tenderloin (SFChron)

