Today’s Headlines
- BART, Caltrain to Increase Service for Bay to Breakers (SFExaminer)
- Tech to Prevent Sidewalk Scootering (KTVU)
- Hyperspoof and Other ‘Future’ Transportation (Forbes)
- Improving Ferry Service in the U.S. (CruiseandFerry)
- Most “Livable” Cities (SFChron)
- Atherton May Build Town Homes (SFChron)
- Affordable Housing Approved for Tenderloin Lot (Hoodline)
- Documenting Housing, YIMBY v. NIMBY, and S.F.’s Public Meetings (Atlantic)
- California Opens New State Park (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: A Last Salute to Norm Mineta (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: S.F. Doesn’t Care About the Tenderloin (SFChron)
