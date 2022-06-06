Today’s Headlines
- No Charges for Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Oakland (SFChron)
- Muni to Resume More Bus Routes (SFGate)
- Update on Muni Forward Program (MassTransit)
- VTA Board Fights Reorganization (SJSpotlight)
- If Last Call is Extended, What About Transportation? (NBCBayArea)
- More on California Allowing Driverless Taxis (Guardian)
- Will S.F.’s Climate Plan Happen? (48Hills)
- Is Biden’s Climate Agenda in Shambles? (Politico, SFGate)
- Twilight of the Bay Area NIMBY (SFGate)
- More on Alameda County Reinstating Mask Mandate (NYTimes)
- Feds Announce TOD Planning Grants (ProgressiveRailroading)
- Commentary: Examiner Endorses Measure A, Muni Bond (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?