Today’s Headlines

  • No Charges for Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Muni to Resume More Bus Routes (SFGate)
  • Update on Muni Forward Program (MassTransit)
  • VTA Board Fights Reorganization (SJSpotlight)
  • If Last Call is Extended, What About Transportation? (NBCBayArea)
  • More on California Allowing Driverless Taxis (Guardian)
  • Will S.F.’s Climate Plan Happen? (48Hills)
  • Is Biden’s Climate Agenda in Shambles? (PoliticoSFGate)
  • Twilight of the Bay Area NIMBY (SFGate)
  • More on Alameda County Reinstating Mask Mandate (NYTimes)
  • Feds Announce TOD Planning Grants (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • Commentary: Examiner Endorses Measure A, Muni Bond (SFExaminer)

