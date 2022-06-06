Today’s Headlines

No Charges for Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Oakland (SFChron)

Muni to Resume More Bus Routes (SFGate)

Update on Muni Forward Program (MassTransit)

VTA Board Fights Reorganization (SJSpotlight)

If Last Call is Extended, What About Transportation? (NBCBayArea)

More on California Allowing Driverless Taxis (Guardian)

Will S.F.’s Climate Plan Happen? (48Hills)

Is Biden’s Climate Agenda in Shambles? (Politico, SFGate)

Twilight of the Bay Area NIMBY (SFGate)

More on Alameda County Reinstating Mask Mandate (NYTimes)

Feds Announce TOD Planning Grants (ProgressiveRailroading)

Commentary: Examiner Endorses Measure A, Muni Bond (SFExaminer)

