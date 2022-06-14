Today’s Headlines
- Twitter Comment Leads to Bomb Scare at Sen. Weiner’s Home, Office (Gate)
- CA OK’s Self-Driving Taxis, but SF Doesn’t Want Them (Examiner)
- Berkeley Considers Empty Home Tax (Chronicle)
- Emeryville Quiet Zone Should Reduce Noise Complaints Around Railroads (East Bay Times)
- Excluding Boudin, Reformers Did Well in Bay Area Last Week (Berkeleyside)
- SF Population Plunges 6.3%, Highest in Nation, to 2010 Levels (Chronicle)
- Summers in U.S. are Hotter, Almost 2 Degrees Warmer Than in 1970. (The Guardian)
- Why Water Use Varies So Wildly Across CA (Gate)
Roger is away this week. Back next week.