Today’s Headlines

Twitter Comment Leads to Bomb Scare at Sen. Weiner’s Home, Office (Gate)

CA OK’s Self-Driving Taxis, but SF Doesn’t Want Them (Examiner)

Berkeley Considers Empty Home Tax (Chronicle)

Emeryville Quiet Zone Should Reduce Noise Complaints Around Railroads (East Bay Times)

Excluding Boudin, Reformers Did Well in Bay Area Last Week (Berkeleyside)

SF Population Plunges 6.3%, Highest in Nation, to 2010 Levels (Chronicle)

Summers in U.S. are Hotter, Almost 2 Degrees Warmer Than in 1970. (The Guardian)

Why Water Use Varies So Wildly Across CA (Gate)

Roger is away this week. Back next week.