Today’s Headlines

  • Twitter Comment Leads to Bomb Scare at Sen. Weiner’s Home, Office (Gate)
  • CA OK’s Self-Driving Taxis, but SF Doesn’t Want Them (Examiner)
  • Berkeley Considers Empty Home Tax (Chronicle)
  • Emeryville Quiet Zone Should Reduce Noise Complaints Around Railroads (East Bay Times)
  • Excluding Boudin, Reformers Did Well in Bay Area Last Week (Berkeleyside)
  • SF Population Plunges 6.3%, Highest in Nation, to 2010 Levels (Chronicle)
  • Summers in U.S. are Hotter, Almost 2 Degrees Warmer Than in 1970. (The Guardian)
  • Why Water Use Varies So Wildly Across CA (Gate)

Roger is away this week. Back next week.