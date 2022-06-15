Today’s Headlines

Museums File Ballot Initiative to Take Away Car-Free Streets (Examiner)

EIR Released for HSR from San Jose to SF, Comments Open Until August (Mass Transit)

Bay Area Voters Want Criminal Justice Reform and Safety (Merc-News)

Self-driving Tractors Are Coming (Chronicle)

Toxic Algae Is Blooming (SF Chronicle)

Take a Trip on the Predecessor to BART in Rural Bay Area (Gate)

Churches Building Tiny Homes for Their Homeless Neighbors (Merc-News)

New FTA Deputy Director Going to Sell Her Car Now That She’s Back in a City (WaPo)

Roger is away this week. Back next week.