Today’s Headlines
- What’s Next for Muni with Prop. A’s Defeat (Examiner)
- Breed Backed Affordable Housing Measure Expected to Qualify for Ballot (Chronicle)
- Berkeley’s Vacancy Tax Expected to Qualify As Well (Berkeleyside)
- Breed Will Close Tenderloin Center (Examiner)
- Will Surging Gas Prices Lead to Surge in E-Cars? (Examiner)
- Several Bay Area Sites Finalists for World Cup (Chronicle)
- Biden Admin. Taking a Serious Look at a Gas-Tax Holiday (The Hill)
- Fare Free Transit Catching on Nationwide (Politico)
- Santa Cruz Rejects Recreational Trail to Preserve Decrepit Corridor for Future Rail Service One Day Maybe (Bloomberg)
Roger is away this week. Back next week.