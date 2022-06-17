Today’s Headlines
- Breed on Affordable Housing, “The Future of Our City Is At Stake” (Examiner)
- Scofflaw Drivers Owe Bay Area Toll Agencies Almost $200 Million (Gate)
- Drivers Would Not Have Saved $2400 if the Gas Tax Had Been Suspended (Sacramento Bee)
- Bicyclist Killed in Downtown Oakland Hit and Run (EBT)
- Oakland’s Race for Mayor Getting More and More Crowded (Chronicle)
- Fire Risk Spreads Across Bay Area (EBT)
- CA Asks Feds for Money for High-Speed Rail (Sacramento Bee)
- Bay Area Will Host Part of 2026 Wold Cup (Chronicle)
- If Biden Admin Did Push EV’s on Cyclists and Pedestrians, Would Anyone Bat an Eye? (The Onion)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA
Roger is away this week. Back next week.