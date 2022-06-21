This Week: 14th Street Oakland, Housing, Decarbonation
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! 14th Street Safety Project Goes to Vote. 14th Street in Oakland was designed to speed motor vehicle traffic through Downtown as quickly as possible. The results have been absolutely heartbreaking. Oakland will vote on whether to approve protected bike lanes, vehicle lane reductions, and other safety features for 14th Street Tuesday/today, June 21, 10:30 a.m. Click for details on how to join via zoom and provide public comment.
- Tuesday/today! How to Fix the Housing System. In Fixer Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing Systems, Brookings’ Senior Fellow Jenny Schuetz argues that most discussions about how to address the housing crisis miss a key notion: that the nation’s housing systems have been constructed to be fundamentally unequal in nature. Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday/today, June 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday SPUR as a Testbed for Decarbonization. SPUR has partnered with the Danish Energy Agency and San Francisco Department of the Environment to craft a roadmap for how to decarbonize the SPUR Urban Center, their San Francisco headquarters. Hear how it’s going and what they’ve learned. Wednesday, June 22, 9-10 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft with Bike East Bay. Thursday, June 23, 7 – 8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, June 24, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Sunday Pride Parade: SFBC Bicycle Contingent. Ride down the center of Market Street in one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the world. Sunday, June 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Start at Steuart St between Mission and Howard, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.