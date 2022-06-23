Today’s Headlines

Deadly Shooting on Muni (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on What’s Next after Muni Measure Failure (MassTransit)

SFMTA Director Tumlin and the LGBTQ Community (CBSLocal)

Pride Parade Could Again Jam BART (SFChron)

Vendor Enforcement at 24th Street BART Plaza (MissionLocal)

Developer Ditches Housing Project at North Concord BART (EastBayTimes)

S.F.’s Best Parks (SFChron)

Picking up City Trash (MissionLocal)

S.F. Not Meeting Tree-Planting Goals (SFExaminer)

Warriors Champ Recruited to Drive Ferry (SFGate)

Commentary: Muni Measure Failure Bad Omen for Mayor Breed (48Hills)

