Today’s Headlines
- Deadly Shooting on Muni (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on What’s Next after Muni Measure Failure (MassTransit)
- SFMTA Director Tumlin and the LGBTQ Community (CBSLocal)
- Pride Parade Could Again Jam BART (SFChron)
- Vendor Enforcement at 24th Street BART Plaza (MissionLocal)
- Developer Ditches Housing Project at North Concord BART (EastBayTimes)
- S.F.’s Best Parks (SFChron)
- Picking up City Trash (MissionLocal)
- S.F. Not Meeting Tree-Planting Goals (SFExaminer)
- Warriors Champ Recruited to Drive Ferry (SFGate)
- Commentary: Muni Measure Failure Bad Omen for Mayor Breed (48Hills)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?