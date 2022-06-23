Today’s Headlines

  • Deadly Shooting on Muni (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More on What’s Next after Muni Measure Failure (MassTransit)
  • SFMTA Director Tumlin and the LGBTQ Community (CBSLocal)
  • Pride Parade Could Again Jam BART (SFChron)
  • Vendor Enforcement at 24th Street BART Plaza (MissionLocal)
  • Developer Ditches Housing Project at North Concord BART (EastBayTimes)
  • S.F.’s Best Parks (SFChron)
  • Picking up City Trash (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Not Meeting Tree-Planting Goals (SFExaminer)
  • Warriors Champ Recruited to Drive Ferry (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Muni Measure Failure Bad Omen for Mayor Breed (48Hills)

