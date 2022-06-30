Today’s Headlines
- Central Subway to Open in October (SFBay)
- Busiest BART Week Since Pandemic (BoldItalic)
- State Budget Approved, Including HSR Funds (SFGate, SFExaminer, MarinIJ)
- More on HSR Funding in the Budget (EastBayTimes, FresnoBee)
- Muni Driver Graduation (SFExaminer)
- Walk S.F. Does Speed Survey on South Van Ness (MissionLocal)
- What Was Oakland PD’s Involvement in Fatal Crash? (SFChron)
- Berkeley to Ramp up Paving (Berkeleyside)
- More on Fate of Howard Terminal Ballpark (SFChron)
- Vendors Who Sell Stolen Goods on the Street (SFChron)
- Larkspur Completes Bon Air Bridge, with Bike Lanes (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?