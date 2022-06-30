Today’s Headlines

Central Subway to Open in October (SFBay)

Busiest BART Week Since Pandemic (BoldItalic)

State Budget Approved, Including HSR Funds (SFGate, SFExaminer, MarinIJ)

More on HSR Funding in the Budget (EastBayTimes, FresnoBee)

Muni Driver Graduation (SFExaminer)

Walk S.F. Does Speed Survey on South Van Ness (MissionLocal)

What Was Oakland PD’s Involvement in Fatal Crash? (SFChron)

Berkeley to Ramp up Paving (Berkeleyside)

More on Fate of Howard Terminal Ballpark (SFChron)

Vendors Who Sell Stolen Goods on the Street (SFChron)

Larkspur Completes Bon Air Bridge, with Bike Lanes (MarinIJ)

