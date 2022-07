Today’s Headlines

BART Accused of Interfering with Inspector General (EastBayTimes)

Weekend Getaways Using Public Transit (InsideHook, Hoodline)

More on HSR Budget (BizJournals)

RoboTaxis Block Traffic (SFExaminer, TechCrunch)

Report Shows Uber Damaged City (48Hills)

S.F. Vows to Redouble Climate Efforts After SCOTUS Decision (SFChron, SFExaminer)

E-Bikes Off Peninsula Trails (SFChron)

Driving Subsidies to Drop a Minuscule Amount (SFChron)

Santa Rosa Scooter Pilot (Patch)

BART’s Pigeon Poop Problem (SFChron)

Art Walk SF (SFExaminer)

Commentary: SCOTUS Carpet Bombs Constitution with EPA Decision (SFChron)

Streetsblog will be off July 4, returning Tuesday, July 5.