Today’s Headlines
- Rule Would Require States to Measures CO2 Emissions from Transportation (NRDC)
- Five Most Expensive Cities in North America (CNBC)
- The Housing Question in the Sunset (SFExaminer)
- Who Drove Pandemic Exodus? (SFChron)
- ‘Affordable’ Homes Near Downtown Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- More on Oakland City Council Voting Not to Put Ballpark on Ballot (SFChron)
- San Francisco is Sinking (SFExaminer)
- Who Votes in San Francisco? (SFChron)
- Sunday Streets Valencia Returns (BayAreaReporter)
- S.F.’s Take on Community Policing (SFChron)
- S.F. to Try Removing Police from Homeless Calls (SFChron)
- Lost Bay Area Landmarks (SFChron)
