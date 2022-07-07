Today’s Headlines

  • Rule Would Require States to Measures CO2 Emissions from Transportation (NRDC)
  • Five Most Expensive Cities in North America (CNBC)
  • The Housing Question in the Sunset (SFExaminer)
  • Who Drove Pandemic Exodus? (SFChron)
  • ‘Affordable’ Homes Near Downtown Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Oakland City Council Voting Not to Put Ballpark on Ballot (SFChron)
  • San Francisco is Sinking (SFExaminer)
  • Who Votes in San Francisco? (SFChron)
  • Sunday Streets Valencia Returns (BayAreaReporter)
  • S.F.’s Take on Community Policing (SFChron)
  • S.F. to Try Removing Police from Homeless Calls (SFChron)
  • Lost Bay Area Landmarks (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?