Today’s Headlines
- Muni to Receive State Grants (SFChron)
- City Undoes Slow Lake Street (SFGate)
- ‘Safe Parking’ Program at VTA Station (CBSLocal)
- Feds Investigate Cruise AV Car Crash (Reuters)
- Caltrain Hits Pedestrian in Mountain View (EastBayTimes)
- Comparing Average City Commutes (Richmond)
- S.F. Most Expensive Place to Build (CRE)
- Nobody Wants to go Back to the Office (WSJ)
- Plans for IKEA Mid-Market Mall (SFExaminer)
- Caltrans to Close Portion of 101 in Marin (SFChron)
- The 10 Greatest S.F. Movies of All Time (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?