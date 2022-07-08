Today’s Headlines

  • Muni to Receive State Grants (SFChron)
  • City Undoes Slow Lake Street (SFGate)
  • ‘Safe Parking’ Program at VTA Station (CBSLocal)
  • Feds Investigate Cruise AV Car Crash (Reuters)
  • Caltrain Hits Pedestrian in Mountain View (EastBayTimes)
  • Comparing Average City Commutes (Richmond)
  • S.F. Most Expensive Place to Build (CRE)
  • Nobody Wants to go Back to the Office (WSJ)
  • Plans for IKEA Mid-Market Mall (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrans to Close Portion of 101 in Marin (SFChron)
  • The 10 Greatest S.F. Movies of All Time (SFChron)

