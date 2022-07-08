Today’s Headlines

Muni to Receive State Grants (SFChron)

City Undoes Slow Lake Street (SFGate)

‘Safe Parking’ Program at VTA Station (CBSLocal)

Feds Investigate Cruise AV Car Crash (Reuters)

Caltrain Hits Pedestrian in Mountain View (EastBayTimes)

Comparing Average City Commutes (Richmond)

S.F. Most Expensive Place to Build (CRE)

Nobody Wants to go Back to the Office (WSJ)

Plans for IKEA Mid-Market Mall (SFExaminer)

Caltrans to Close Portion of 101 in Marin (SFChron)

The 10 Greatest S.F. Movies of All Time (SFChron)

