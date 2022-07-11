This Week: Volunteer, Geary, Bike Lessons
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday S.F. Bicycle Coalition Volunteer Night. Come help the SFBC with office tasks. Dinner is provided. There’s ample indoor bike parking, so don’t forget to bring your bike into the office. Tuesday, July 12, 5-8 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Geary Community Advisory Committee Meeting. The Geary CAC provides input on the Geary Rapid Project and the Geary Boulevard Improvement Project. Wednesday, July 13, 6 p.m. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting via computer or call 415-915-0757 Conference ID: 116 293 428#.
- Thursday On-Bike Practice for Adult Beginner Cyclists. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class will be on-bike, and the majority of the class will be off-street, in a car-free space. There will be an optional, short on-street ride towards the end of the class. Thursday, July 14, 4-7 p.m. Monroe Elementary School, 260 Madrid Street, S.F.
- Saturday Redwood City Ride. Join SVBC at Sports Basement to meet new folks and get a bike’s eye view of Redwood City. Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. Sports Basement, 202 Walnut Street, Redwood City
- Saturday Try An Ebike Ride #2: Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Want to try out an electric-assist bike, and explore the bike path along the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge? Join Bike East Bay and RAD Power Bikes and ride across the bridge to San Rafael and back. Saturday, July 16, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Richmond BART, west side plaza (near MacDonald Ave and 16th Street), Richmond.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling 2. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. Saturday, July 16, 1-4 p.m. Candlestick Point State Recreation Area, 500 Hunters Point Expy., S.F.
- Sunday Family Cycling Workshop – Albany. This Bike East Bay event is funded by the Alameda County Transportation Commission in partnership with the UC Village Recreation Program. Sunday, July 17, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. UC Village Community Center (Parking Lot). 1125 Jackson Street, Albany.
