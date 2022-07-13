Today’s Headlines
- Muni Update/Milestones (MassTransit)
- More on Muni Route Returns (SFBay)
- More on Proposed Single Transit Mapping (DailyJournal)
- Major BART Delays (EastBayTimes)
- Hit and Run Driver Injures Cyclist in Mission (MissionLocal)
- Salesforce Cuts Office Space (SFChron)
- Few Use New Density Law (SFChron)
- Waymo Car Swarmed (SFGate)
- Neighborhood with the Most AirBnbs (SFChron)
- Pittsburg Air Quality Still Unhealthy (SFChron)
- Commentary: London Subway Leaves Muni in the Dust (SFChron)
- Commentary: COVID Doesn’t Care About your Back-to-Office Plans (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?