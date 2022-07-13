Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Update/Milestones (MassTransit)
  • More on Muni Route Returns (SFBay)
  • More on Proposed Single Transit Mapping (DailyJournal)
  • Major BART Delays (EastBayTimes)
  • Hit and Run Driver Injures Cyclist in Mission (MissionLocal)
  • Salesforce Cuts Office Space (SFChron)
  • Few Use New Density Law (SFChron)
  • Waymo Car Swarmed (SFGate)
  • Neighborhood with the Most AirBnbs (SFChron)
  • Pittsburg Air Quality Still Unhealthy (SFChron)
  • Commentary: London Subway Leaves Muni in the Dust (SFChron)
  • Commentary: COVID Doesn’t Care About your Back-to-Office Plans (SFChron)

