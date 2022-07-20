Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain Tests Clearances of New Trains (SFGate, MassTransit)
  • New Ferry Ticket System (KTVU)
  • America’s Bus Driver Shortage (Bloomberg)
  • Millbrae Sues HSR Authority Over Station Design (SFExaminer)
  • Global Warming and the European Heat Wave (SFGate)
  • But Biden Won’t Declare it an Emergency (SFGate)
  • And Antioch Celebrates More Pavement, More Traffic, More CO2 (EastBayTimes)
  • S.F.’s Downtown Revival Plan Needs More than Music (SFChron)
  • West Oakland BART Housing Approved (SFChron)
  • System Fails to Stop Dangerous Driver (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: A Battle Over a City Block (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Bullet Train Gets a Reprieve (CalMatters)

