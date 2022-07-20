Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain Tests Clearances of New Trains (SFGate, MassTransit)
- New Ferry Ticket System (KTVU)
- America’s Bus Driver Shortage (Bloomberg)
- Millbrae Sues HSR Authority Over Station Design (SFExaminer)
- Global Warming and the European Heat Wave (SFGate)
- But Biden Won’t Declare it an Emergency (SFGate)
- And Antioch Celebrates More Pavement, More Traffic, More CO2 (EastBayTimes)
- S.F.’s Downtown Revival Plan Needs More than Music (SFChron)
- West Oakland BART Housing Approved (SFChron)
- System Fails to Stop Dangerous Driver (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: A Battle Over a City Block (SFChron)
- Commentary: Bullet Train Gets a Reprieve (CalMatters)
