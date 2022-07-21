Today’s Headlines

Central Subway Opening Delayed Again (SFChron)

More on Planned New Caltrain Station (SFExaminer)

S.F. Shuts Down 24th Street BART Plaza (SFChron)

Hearings on Federal Rail Grants, EVs (SmartCities)

Stanford’s Plan for Growth and Transportation (PaloAltoOnline)

What to do in S.F. Tunnel Tops Park (EastBayTimes)

Want more Trees? Take This Survey (Oaklandside)

Why is this S.F. Condo Building Empty? (SFChron)

New Stuff to do in San Francisco (NYTimes)

Freeway Overpass Came out of Nowhere (SFChron, Berkeleyside)

Letters: Free or Low Cost Transit? (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Save Slow Lake Street (RichmondReview)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?