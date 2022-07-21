Today’s Headlines
- Central Subway Opening Delayed Again (SFChron)
- More on Planned New Caltrain Station (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Shuts Down 24th Street BART Plaza (SFChron)
- Hearings on Federal Rail Grants, EVs (SmartCities)
- Stanford’s Plan for Growth and Transportation (PaloAltoOnline)
- What to do in S.F. Tunnel Tops Park (EastBayTimes)
- Want more Trees? Take This Survey (Oaklandside)
- Why is this S.F. Condo Building Empty? (SFChron)
- New Stuff to do in San Francisco (NYTimes)
- Freeway Overpass Came out of Nowhere (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
- Letters: Free or Low Cost Transit? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Save Slow Lake Street (RichmondReview)
