- More on Central Subway Fire and Delay (SFBay)
- BART Delays on Antioch Line (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Drop in Mask Wearing on BART (SFChron)
- More on BART Ambassador Program (NextCity)
- More on Bus Driver Shortage (Route50)
- Berkeley PD Cites Unsafe Drivers (Berkeleyside)
- Downtown Businesses Struggle to Hang on With Work from Home (CNBC)
- Breed Vetoes Supes’ Attempt to Sidestep State Housing Density Requirements (SFChron)
- SF Most Expensive City to Build in (SFChron)
- SF is a ‘Failed City’ and ‘Greatest Destination’ Simultaneously? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Most Expensive Trash Cans in History (SFChron)
