Today’s Headlines

Google Buses are Back (SFExaminer)

Developers Want to Build at North Concord BART (EastBayTimes)

Man Dies on BART, Rides for Seven Hours (SFChron)

SUV Driver Hits Cyclist and Parked Cars in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Marin Residents Fight Tiny Encampment (SFChron)

Why is Rec & Park Renovating a Garage? (SFChron)

Oakland’s Newest Waterfront Park (SFGate)

Historic Train Engine for Mill Valley (MarinIJ)

Mural in Penngrove, Sonoma (CommunityVoice)

Letters: Drivers ‘Confused’ by Protected Bike Lanes (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Inaction on Global Warming is Child Abuse (SFChron)

Commentary: Praise California’s Cleaner Cars Act (SFExaminer)

