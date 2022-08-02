Today’s Headlines

  • Google Buses are Back (SFExaminer)
  • Developers Want to Build at North Concord BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Man Dies on BART, Rides for Seven Hours (SFChron)
  • SUV Driver Hits Cyclist and Parked Cars in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Marin Residents Fight Tiny Encampment (SFChron)
  • Why is Rec & Park Renovating a Garage? (SFChron)
  • Oakland’s Newest Waterfront Park (SFGate)
  • Historic Train Engine for Mill Valley (MarinIJ)
  • Mural in Penngrove, Sonoma (CommunityVoice)
  • Letters: Drivers ‘Confused’ by Protected Bike Lanes (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Inaction on Global Warming is Child Abuse (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Praise California’s Cleaner Cars Act (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

