- Google Buses are Back (SFExaminer)
- Developers Want to Build at North Concord BART (EastBayTimes)
- Man Dies on BART, Rides for Seven Hours (SFChron)
- SUV Driver Hits Cyclist and Parked Cars in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Marin Residents Fight Tiny Encampment (SFChron)
- Why is Rec & Park Renovating a Garage? (SFChron)
- Oakland’s Newest Waterfront Park (SFGate)
- Historic Train Engine for Mill Valley (MarinIJ)
- Mural in Penngrove, Sonoma (CommunityVoice)
- Letters: Drivers ‘Confused’ by Protected Bike Lanes (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Inaction on Global Warming is Child Abuse (SFChron)
- Commentary: Praise California’s Cleaner Cars Act (SFExaminer)
