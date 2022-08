Today’s Headlines

BART and Other Transit Rebounding More on Weekends (Bloomberg)

Updates on BART Extension (ConstructionReview)

Palo Alto Changes Mind about Grade Seps for Caltrain/HSR (PaloAltoOnline)

BART Stabbing in Hayward (EastBayTimes)

Shooting on Muni Bus (SFGate, SFChron)

California Transit Village Better for Everyone (CalGlobe)

Marin Transit Providers not to Reinstate Mask Mandate (MarinIJ)

Slab in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)

Food Hall for East Oakland (SFChron)

Protestors Halt Construction at Berkeley’s ‘People’s Park’ (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Best Movies Set in San Francisco (SFExaminer)

Review: High-Speed Rail Sucks, as a Movie Anyway (SFChron)

