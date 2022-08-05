Today’s Headlines

Will Newsom Veto Idaho Stop Again? (48Hills)

Will Layoff Fears End Remote Work? (SFExaminer)

Free Rides, New Schedules on SamTrans (DailyJournal)

More on Muni Bus Shooting (KRCR)

Berkeley to Vote on Infrastructure Bond (Berkeleyside)

How to Get to Outside Lands by Public Transport (KRON4)

Draft Housing for Sausalito (MarinIJ)

Romantic Spots in San Francisco (SFChron)

Commentary: YIMBYism is Progressive (SFChron)

Commentary: How a Bike Hater Became a Bike Guy (SFGate)

Commentary: Slowing Global Warming Requires Doing, Not Studying (Planetizen)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?