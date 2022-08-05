Today’s Headlines
- Will Newsom Veto Idaho Stop Again? (48Hills)
- Will Layoff Fears End Remote Work? (SFExaminer)
- Free Rides, New Schedules on SamTrans (DailyJournal)
- More on Muni Bus Shooting (KRCR)
- Berkeley to Vote on Infrastructure Bond (Berkeleyside)
- How to Get to Outside Lands by Public Transport (KRON4)
- Draft Housing for Sausalito (MarinIJ)
- Romantic Spots in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Commentary: YIMBYism is Progressive (SFChron)
- Commentary: How a Bike Hater Became a Bike Guy (SFGate)
- Commentary: Slowing Global Warming Requires Doing, Not Studying (Planetizen)
