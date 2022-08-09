Today’s Headlines

  • Agencies Okay Caltrain Governance Reform (DailyJournal)
  • Bill Moves Forward to Exempt Transit from ‘Environmental’ Review (Globe)
  • Regional Rail Project Recruits Community Members (GoldCountryMedia)
  • Residential Development Near San Jose Train Station (MercNews)
  • Electric Bike Library for Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • How California Can Gain from Energy Bill (EastBayTimes)
  • S.F. D6 Race Heats Up (SFExaminer)
  • Are Taxes Preventing Downtown S.F. Recovery? (SFStandard)
  • Mill Valley Draft Housing Plan (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: Slow Streets and Traffic Enforcement (SFChron)
  • Letters: I was Driving Recklessly, but I have Lots of Rationales (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: How to Decrease Your Carbon Emissions (DailyCal)

