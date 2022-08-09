Today’s Headlines
- Agencies Okay Caltrain Governance Reform (DailyJournal)
- Bill Moves Forward to Exempt Transit from ‘Environmental’ Review (Globe)
- Regional Rail Project Recruits Community Members (GoldCountryMedia)
- Residential Development Near San Jose Train Station (MercNews)
- Electric Bike Library for Oakland (Oaklandside)
- How California Can Gain from Energy Bill (EastBayTimes)
- S.F. D6 Race Heats Up (SFExaminer)
- Are Taxes Preventing Downtown S.F. Recovery? (SFStandard)
- Mill Valley Draft Housing Plan (MarinIJ)
- Letters: Slow Streets and Traffic Enforcement (SFChron)
- Letters: I was Driving Recklessly, but I have Lots of Rationales (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: How to Decrease Your Carbon Emissions (DailyCal)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?