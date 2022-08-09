Today’s Headlines

Agencies Okay Caltrain Governance Reform (DailyJournal)

Bill Moves Forward to Exempt Transit from ‘Environmental’ Review (Globe)

Regional Rail Project Recruits Community Members (GoldCountryMedia)

Residential Development Near San Jose Train Station (MercNews)

Electric Bike Library for Oakland (Oaklandside)

How California Can Gain from Energy Bill (EastBayTimes)

S.F. D6 Race Heats Up (SFExaminer)

Are Taxes Preventing Downtown S.F. Recovery? (SFStandard)

Mill Valley Draft Housing Plan (MarinIJ)

Letters: Slow Streets and Traffic Enforcement (SFChron)

Letters: I was Driving Recklessly, but I have Lots of Rationales (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: How to Decrease Your Carbon Emissions (DailyCal)

