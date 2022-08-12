Today’s Headlines

Transit Budget Gaps Coming (Route50)

Ride All of Bay Area Transit in One Day? (SFChron)

Can Cities Protect Public Transit from Global Warming? (NextCity)

Pro-Transit, Former LA Mayor to Become State Infrastructure Tsar (EastBayTimes)

More on Parking-Before-Safety Music Venue, Bottom of the Hill (SFChron, SFStandard)

Summer Stages Threatened by Global Warming (SFExaminer)

Climate Activists Step up the Protests (SFExaminer)

Mainstream Press Finally Catching up with Streetsblog on Hyperloop (SFist)

S.F. Has to Prove it Can Build 82,000 Housing Units (SFChron)

Woman Killed by Truck Driver in Fremont (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: S.F.’s Going to have to Change its Tune on Housing (SFChron)

