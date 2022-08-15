This Week: Middle Housing, Speed Survey, Smart City Cycling
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday How to Build Middle-Income Homes in California. The Landscape of Middle-Income Housing Affordability in California, a new study, spotlights policy opportunities to support the construction of middle-income housing. Join this SPUR talk to take part in an in-depth discussion with the authors. Tuesday, August 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday South of Market Speed Survey. Help Walk San Francisco gather data on speeding rates in SoMa. Wednesday, August 17, 2:30-4 p.m. Victoria Manalo Draves Park, 57 Colombia Square, S.F.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. Wednesday, August 17, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday How Bay Area Cities are Guiding the Region’s Housing Growth. San Francisco, Oakland and San José are all in the middle of updating their housing plans. Join SPUR to hear details. Thursday, August 18., 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Central Subway Advisory Committee. At this meeting, SFMTA’s Central Subway team will provide a general update on project status and current activities. Thursday, August 18, 6 p.m. This meeting is online. Check SFMTA web page for details.
- Friday Sundown Cinema Bike Ride – Encanto. This family-friendly, San Francisco Bicycle Coalition ride will stop at a few sites along the Blue Greenway showcasing San Francisco’s southern waterfront and network of parks. Bike Route will begin at India Basin Shoreline Park at the roundabout on Hawes St., travel north to Crane Cove Park and will end back at India Basin Shoreline Park for the screening of the movie. Friday, August 19, 6-8:00 p.m. (for the ride–movie starts at 8). India Basin Shoreline Park, S.F.
- Sunday Try An Ebike Ride #3: Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Want to try out an electric-assist bike and explore the beautiful bike path along the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge? Join Bike East Bay and RAD Power Bikes, who will supply you with a loaner ebike and helmet. Certified instructors will lead the group over the bridge to San Rafael and back. Sunday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Richmond BART, west side plaza (near MacDonald Ave and 16th Street), Richmond.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.