Today’s Headlines

Bill to Rationalize Transit in Bay Area Killed (DailyJournal)

NYC, Other Cities, Brace for Transit Budget Crash (NYTimes)

More on S.F.’s Traffic Enforcement Failure (SFGate)

More on ‘Bottom of the Hill’ Opposing Bike Safety (SFGate)

New Models of Bike Advocacy (CalBike)

Napa Transit Grant for Lower-Emission Buses (CBSLocal)

Tenderloin Developer Can’t Turn Parking Lot into Housing (SFChron)

S.F. Supes Grapple with Housing Reform (SFStandard)

Global Warming Could Bring Bad California Floods (SFChron)

Obit: Former Transit Official, Mill Valley Mayor Dick Swanson Dies (MarinIJ)

Letters: Go Cold Turkey on Cars, Carbon Addiction (FT)

Commentary: Bring Back the LA/SF Night Train (SFGate)

