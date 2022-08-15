Today’s Headlines

  • Bill to Rationalize Transit in Bay Area Killed (DailyJournal)
  • NYC, Other Cities, Brace for Transit Budget Crash (NYTimes)
  • More on S.F.’s Traffic Enforcement Failure (SFGate)
  • More on ‘Bottom of the Hill’ Opposing Bike Safety (SFGate)
  • New Models of Bike Advocacy (CalBike)
  • Napa Transit Grant for Lower-Emission Buses (CBSLocal)
  • Tenderloin Developer Can’t Turn Parking Lot into Housing (SFChron)
  • S.F. Supes Grapple with Housing Reform (SFStandard)
  • Global Warming Could Bring Bad California Floods (SFChron)
  • Obit: Former Transit Official, Mill Valley Mayor Dick Swanson Dies (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: Go Cold Turkey on Cars, Carbon Addiction (FT)
  • Commentary: Bring Back the LA/SF Night Train (SFGate)

