Today’s Headlines
- Bill to Rationalize Transit in Bay Area Killed (DailyJournal)
- NYC, Other Cities, Brace for Transit Budget Crash (NYTimes)
- More on S.F.’s Traffic Enforcement Failure (SFGate)
- More on ‘Bottom of the Hill’ Opposing Bike Safety (SFGate)
- New Models of Bike Advocacy (CalBike)
- Napa Transit Grant for Lower-Emission Buses (CBSLocal)
- Tenderloin Developer Can’t Turn Parking Lot into Housing (SFChron)
- S.F. Supes Grapple with Housing Reform (SFStandard)
- Global Warming Could Bring Bad California Floods (SFChron)
- Obit: Former Transit Official, Mill Valley Mayor Dick Swanson Dies (MarinIJ)
- Letters: Go Cold Turkey on Cars, Carbon Addiction (FT)
- Commentary: Bring Back the LA/SF Night Train (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?