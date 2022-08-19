Today’s Headlines

S.F. Pro-Car, Anti-Bike and Ped Measure Will Cost (SFStandard)

Do You Qualify for New Transit BayPass? (EastBayTimes)

More on Bay Pass (KALW)

COVID Hit Public Transit Workers Hard (SFChron, LATimes)

BART-Adjacent Movie Theater to Become Housing (Berkeleyside)

Woman Groped, Punched on BART (SFChron)

Reckless Drivers Threaten Mission Residents (MissionLocal)

Hit & Run Motorist Kills Senior in West Oakland (EastBayTimes)

Seniors Demand Safer Oakland Intersection (Oaklandside)

Who’s Running for Berkeley City Council (Berkeleyside)

Letters: Stop Victim-Blaming Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: AC Transit Prioritizes Wealthy Commuters (Berkeleyside)

