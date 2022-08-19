Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Pro-Car, Anti-Bike and Ped Measure Will Cost (SFStandard)
  • Do You Qualify for New Transit BayPass? (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Bay Pass (KALW)
  • COVID Hit Public Transit Workers Hard (SFChron, LATimes)
  • BART-Adjacent Movie Theater to Become Housing (Berkeleyside)
  • Woman Groped, Punched on BART (SFChron)
  • Reckless Drivers Threaten Mission Residents (MissionLocal)
  • Hit & Run Motorist Kills Senior in West Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Seniors Demand Safer Oakland Intersection (Oaklandside)
  • Who’s Running for Berkeley City Council (Berkeleyside)
  • Letters: Stop Victim-Blaming Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: AC Transit Prioritizes Wealthy Commuters (Berkeleyside)

