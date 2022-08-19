Today’s Headlines
- S.F. Pro-Car, Anti-Bike and Ped Measure Will Cost (SFStandard)
- Do You Qualify for New Transit BayPass? (EastBayTimes)
- More on Bay Pass (KALW)
- COVID Hit Public Transit Workers Hard (SFChron, LATimes)
- BART-Adjacent Movie Theater to Become Housing (Berkeleyside)
- Woman Groped, Punched on BART (SFChron)
- Reckless Drivers Threaten Mission Residents (MissionLocal)
- Hit & Run Motorist Kills Senior in West Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Seniors Demand Safer Oakland Intersection (Oaklandside)
- Who’s Running for Berkeley City Council (Berkeleyside)
- Letters: Stop Victim-Blaming Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: AC Transit Prioritizes Wealthy Commuters (Berkeleyside)
