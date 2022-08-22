Today’s Headlines

  • BART Renovations Cause Delays (CBSLocal)
  • Person Enters Transbay Tube, Causes BART Backup (SFChron)
  • Calls for BART Safety (TimesHeraldOnline)
  • Podcast on HSR Approvals to Bay Area (SFChron)
  • More on HSR EIR (CBSNews, Axios)
  • More on RAISE Grants (Planetizen)
  • Tower Proposed Near South S.F. Caltrain (DailyJournal)
  • Driver Smashes 70 Year Old Woman in North Berkeley Crosswalk (Berkeleyside)
  • Motorist Charged with Hit-and-Run of Cyclist (CBSNews)
  • Top Ten Cycling Cities in the World (CNBC)
  • Making Climate-Positive Milk? (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: A Bill to Save Downtown (SFChron)

