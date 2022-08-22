Today’s Headlines
- BART Renovations Cause Delays (CBSLocal)
- Person Enters Transbay Tube, Causes BART Backup (SFChron)
- Calls for BART Safety (TimesHeraldOnline)
- Podcast on HSR Approvals to Bay Area (SFChron)
- More on HSR EIR (CBSNews, Axios)
- More on RAISE Grants (Planetizen)
- Tower Proposed Near South S.F. Caltrain (DailyJournal)
- Driver Smashes 70 Year Old Woman in North Berkeley Crosswalk (Berkeleyside)
- Motorist Charged with Hit-and-Run of Cyclist (CBSNews)
- Top Ten Cycling Cities in the World (CNBC)
- Making Climate-Positive Milk? (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: A Bill to Save Downtown (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?