This Week: Go Dutch, Hunters Point, Driver’s Ed

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday/Today! The Dutch are coming to San Francisco. The Dutch Cycling Embassy, a delegation of Dutch engineers, planners, and transportation experts, will be presenting and meeting with local policy makers at the Salesforce building this week in San Francisco and other cities in California starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10:00 a.m. For more information on the program, check out their release.
  • Tuesday/Today! Hunters Point Shipyard in a Time of Climate Change. Join SPUR to hear from the San Francisco Civil Grand Jury on its report “Buried Problems and a Buried Process.” Jury members will discuss what they found and how to better protect the health of Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood residents. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday/Today! Bike-Friendly Driver Workshop. This Bike East Bay workshop teaches drivers how to help keep cyclists safe. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6-7 p.m. Alameda Free Library, 1550 Oak Street, (Stafford Room on 1st Floor), Alameda.
  • Wednesday Demonstration and Vigil for Another Life Lost to Traffic Violence. A motorist killed a 35-year-old pedestrian  at another notorious intersection in Oakland. Join friends, associates, and safe-streets advocates to demand (again) that Oakland fix its deadly streets. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m. at the corner of MacArthur and Piedmont Avenue.
  • Thursday Building Decarbonization. Reaching the state’s targets on building decarbonization will be difficult unless energy utilities can make electrical service upgrades easy and affordable. Join SPUR to learn how this can happen. Thursday, Sept. 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Sunday, Sept. 11, 1-4 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.

