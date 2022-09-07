Today’s Headlines
- A Look Back at BART’s Opening Day (KQED)
- How BART Has Changed Bay Area Life (SFChron)
- BayPass Transit Pass Trial Begins (PressDemocrat)
- Central Subway will Open ‘Soon’ (SFChron)
- VTA Buses Overheating (CBSNews)
- Heat Wave, Environmental Message from the Netherlands (SFExaminer, Axios)
- Record Heat Wave Should Start Relenting (EastBayTimes)
- Don’t Forget Japan’s Safe Streets (Bloomberg)
- Motorist Hits Scooterist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Finally, a Bill that Rewards People for Not Owning a Car (SmartCities)
- History of One Form of Dangerous Driving: Sideshows (SFExaminer)
- Retracing the Streets in Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ (SFGate)
