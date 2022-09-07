Today’s Headlines

  • A Look Back at BART’s Opening Day (KQED)
  • How BART Has Changed Bay Area Life (SFChron)
  • BayPass Transit Pass Trial Begins (PressDemocrat)
  • Central Subway will Open ‘Soon’ (SFChron)
  • VTA Buses Overheating (CBSNews)
  • Heat Wave, Environmental Message from the Netherlands (SFExaminer, Axios)
  • Record Heat Wave Should Start Relenting (EastBayTimes)
  • Don’t Forget Japan’s Safe Streets (Bloomberg)
  • Motorist Hits Scooterist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Finally, a Bill that Rewards People for Not Owning a Car (SmartCities)
  • History of One Form of Dangerous Driving: Sideshows (SFExaminer)
  • Retracing the Streets in Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?