Today’s Headlines

A Look Back at BART’s Opening Day (KQED)

How BART Has Changed Bay Area Life (SFChron)

BayPass Transit Pass Trial Begins (PressDemocrat)

Central Subway will Open ‘Soon’ (SFChron)

VTA Buses Overheating (CBSNews)

Heat Wave, Environmental Message from the Netherlands (SFExaminer, Axios)

Record Heat Wave Should Start Relenting (EastBayTimes)

Don’t Forget Japan’s Safe Streets (Bloomberg)

Motorist Hits Scooterist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Finally, a Bill that Rewards People for Not Owning a Car (SmartCities)

History of One Form of Dangerous Driving: Sideshows (SFExaminer)

Retracing the Streets in Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?