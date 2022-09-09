Today’s Headlines

  • Transportation Secretary Says Central Subway Worth the Wait (SFChron)
  • Can Pete Buttigieg Save SFMTA? (SFStandard)
  • 24th Street BART is Mission’s Tenderloin (MissionLocal)
  • Second Life for the E-Bikes that Uber Sabotaged (FastCo)
  • San Jose Talks About Trying to Stop Traffic Carnage (SJSpotlight)
  • State Housing Goals are Farcical (48Hills)
  • Berkeley School to Build Another Parking Garage (Berkeleyside)
  • California’s Heat Dome and its Implications (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Heat Wave Coming to a Close (MercNews)
  • Letters: Another Magical Cyclist “Comes out of Nowhere” (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: What California Can Teach the Country about Parking (SFChron)

