Today’s Headlines
- S.F. Supes Question Mayor About Transit, Housing (SFStandard)
- More on Motorist Who Tried to Kill Cyclists in Oakland Bike Party (Oaklandside)
- SMART Adds Trains (Patch)
- More on Re-branding Caltrain Downtown/Transbay Connection (SFExaminer)
- More on BART 50th (MassTransit)
- Parking Spots Are Worth $90,000 (SFChron)
- Can Google Maps Make Biking Easier? (Protocol)
- Sonoma Leading on Gas-Station Ban (SFChron)
- Letters: Mandate Light Hybrids (SFChron)
- Letters: Enjoy the Pittsburg BART Freeway-Median Station in 110 Degree Heat (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: The Ocean is Taking the Great Highway (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Remote Work is Here to Stay (SFChron)
