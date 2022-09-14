Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Supes Question Mayor About Transit, Housing (SFStandard)
  • More on Motorist Who Tried to Kill Cyclists in Oakland Bike Party (Oaklandside)
  • SMART Adds Trains (Patch)
  • More on Re-branding Caltrain Downtown/Transbay Connection (SFExaminer)
  • More on BART 50th (MassTransit)
  • Parking Spots Are Worth $90,000 (SFChron)
  • Can Google Maps Make Biking Easier? (Protocol)
  • Sonoma Leading on Gas-Station Ban (SFChron)
  • Letters: Mandate Light Hybrids (SFChron)
  • Letters: Enjoy the Pittsburg BART Freeway-Median Station in 110 Degree Heat (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: The Ocean is Taking the Great Highway (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Remote Work is Here to Stay (SFChron)

