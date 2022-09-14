Today’s Headlines

S.F. Supes Question Mayor About Transit, Housing (SFStandard)

More on Motorist Who Tried to Kill Cyclists in Oakland Bike Party (Oaklandside)

SMART Adds Trains (Patch)

More on Re-branding Caltrain Downtown/Transbay Connection (SFExaminer)

More on BART 50th (MassTransit)

Parking Spots Are Worth $90,000 (SFChron)

Can Google Maps Make Biking Easier? (Protocol)

Sonoma Leading on Gas-Station Ban (SFChron)

Letters: Mandate Light Hybrids (SFChron)

Letters: Enjoy the Pittsburg BART Freeway-Median Station in 110 Degree Heat (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: The Ocean is Taking the Great Highway (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Remote Work is Here to Stay (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?