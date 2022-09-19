This Week: Valencia, San Jose Airport, Adult Learn-to-Ride
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday The Latest on Valencia. Join SFMTA for a mid-Valencia virtual project open house. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday San Jose’s Airport Connector. Join this SPUR talk to learn about solutions being explored to connect San Jose’s train station and its airport. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Downtown San Jose’s Future. Join SPUR for this discussion of the future development of downtown San Jose. Thursday, Sept. 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Sept. 23, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for kids to use for free. Saturday, Sept. 24, 9-11 a.m. J.F.K. Promenade, Golden Gate Park, S.F.
- Saturday Adult Learn-to-Ride. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockridge BART west side parking lot (near the corner of Shafter Ave and Forest St), Oakland.
