This Week: Valencia, San Jose Airport, Adult Learn-to-Ride

HiDefEventsLogo

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday The Latest on Valencia. Join SFMTA for a mid-Valencia virtual project open house. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday San Jose’s Airport Connector. Join this SPUR talk to learn about solutions being explored to connect San Jose’s train station and its airport. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday Downtown San Jose’s Future. Join SPUR for this discussion of the future development of downtown San Jose. Thursday, Sept. 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Sept. 23, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for kids to use for free. Saturday, Sept. 24, 9-11 a.m. J.F.K. Promenade, Golden Gate Park, S.F.
  • Saturday Adult Learn-to-Ride. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockridge BART west side parking lot (near the corner of Shafter Ave and Forest St), Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Resilient Richmond, San Jose River

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies and to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight! April 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City […]