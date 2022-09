Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Re-proposes Center-Running Bike Lane for Valencia (SFStandard)

How a Clever Mechanic Keeps BART Running (EastBayTimes)

Major Distruptions in Transbay Tube (SFChron, ABC7)

More on USDOT INFRA Grants (RailwayAge)

Can One Ride All 27 Transit Agencies in One Day? (SFChron)

Mayor Nominates Gloria Li for SFMTA Board (SFStandard)

Large Office Building for South S.F. Caltrain (DailyJournal)

Too Old to Drive? Trader Joe’s Crash Reopens Debate (SFChron)

U.S. Roadway Deaths Remain at Crisis Levels (SFGate)

SUV Driver Kills 3rd Grader in San Jose (MercNews)

Deadliest Roads in California (SFChron)

Dreamforce 2022: What to Expect in Street Closures (SFChron)

