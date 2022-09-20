Today’s Headlines

  • AC Transit and BART Among Last Agencies Still Requiring Masks (LATimes)
  • India Basin Waterfront Park Begins Construction (SFGate)
  • Climate Deal Could Help Coastal Cities (SFExaminer)
  • Benioff and Downtown San Francisco (SFStandard)
  • Duplex/Fourplex Bill is Back (SFStandard)
  • San Francisco’s Trees (SFExaminer)
  • Walk Across San Francisco (SFStandard)
  • Death to California’s Highway Boondoggles (EastBayTimes)
  • Tweak Congestion Pricing, but Don’t Turn Back (DailyNews)
  • Freeways with the Most Carnage (SFChron)
  • Drivers Have Lost their Minds (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Bay Area Through a BART Window (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

