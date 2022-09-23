Today’s Headlines

BART Ending Mask Mandate Next Month (EastBayTimes, CBS, LATimes)

More on Service Starting on Central Subway (RailwayAge, KALW, ProgressiveRailroading)

Plan to Interline L Taraval and K Ingleside (SFStandard)

Federal Bill Would Fund More Ferries (DailyRepublic)

More than 200 Cyclists Doored (MissionLocal)

Plans for Lake Merritt to South Hayward Greenway (Oaklandside)

Critical Mass at 30 (SFExaminer)

Parking Reform is Essential for the Climate (Bloomberg, SFChron)

What End of Single Family Zoning Could Mean (Berkeleyside)

Self-Driving Car Benefits and Perils (SmartCitiesDive)

Ask a Cable Car Gripman (SFChron)

Letters: Induced Demand? I’ll Just Pretend that Doesn’t Exist (RichmondReview)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog SF will be off on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27, back in full force Wednesday, Sept. 28.