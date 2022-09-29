Today’s Headlines
- Mayor Breed Seeks Fed Funding for Downtown Caltrain Extension (SFChron)
- Results of Chronicle’s Attempt to Ride All Transit in One Day (SFChron)
- MTC Adopts Transit Housing Policy (DailyRepublic)
- Retreading the Politics of High Speed Rail (SFGate)
- Rider Swings Axe at Muni Driver (KTVU)
- Car-Free Valencia is Back (SFStandard)
- The Mission’s Lousy Air (MissionLocal)
- AV’s Bring New Equity Concerns (Route50)
- Water Buses on Hydrofoils? (SFExaminer)
- Cable Car Gripman in Hallmark Movie (SFGate)
- Automobile Commuting Drops to New Low (NewGeograpy)
- Letters: Roads are for Cars! (SFChron)
