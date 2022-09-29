Today’s Headlines

  • Mayor Breed Seeks Fed Funding for Downtown Caltrain Extension (SFChron)
  • Results of Chronicle’s Attempt to Ride All Transit in One Day (SFChron)
  • MTC Adopts Transit Housing Policy (DailyRepublic)
  • Retreading the Politics of High Speed Rail (SFGate)
  • Rider Swings Axe at Muni Driver (KTVU)
  • Car-Free Valencia is Back (SFStandard)
  • The Mission’s Lousy Air (MissionLocal)
  • AV’s Bring New Equity Concerns (Route50)
  • Water Buses on Hydrofoils? (SFExaminer)
  • Cable Car Gripman in Hallmark Movie (SFGate)
  • Automobile Commuting Drops to New Low (NewGeograpy)
  • Letters: Roads are for Cars! (SFChron)

