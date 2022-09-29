Today’s Headlines

Mayor Breed Seeks Fed Funding for Downtown Caltrain Extension (SFChron)

Results of Chronicle’s Attempt to Ride All Transit in One Day (SFChron)

MTC Adopts Transit Housing Policy (DailyRepublic)

Retreading the Politics of High Speed Rail (SFGate)

Rider Swings Axe at Muni Driver (KTVU)

Car-Free Valencia is Back (SFStandard)

The Mission’s Lousy Air (MissionLocal)

AV’s Bring New Equity Concerns (Route50)

Water Buses on Hydrofoils? (SFExaminer)

Cable Car Gripman in Hallmark Movie (SFGate)

Automobile Commuting Drops to New Low (NewGeograpy)

Letters: Roads are for Cars! (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

