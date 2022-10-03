This Week: Ballots, Vision Zero, Safe Driving
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Ballots & Brews: State Measures Spotlight. Join SPUR as they explain the November 8 election’s statewide ballot measures and SPUR’s stance on each one. Grab your ballot and your brew and join them virtually. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Vision Zero Campaign Organizing. San Jose is on track to pass 60 pedestrian and bike fatalities by the end of 2022. Join the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition and learn more about their newest bicycle advocacy campaign, “San Jose Fund Vision Zero.” Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike-Safe Driving. It’s essential that all road users are involved in efforts to keep people biking safe. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this class to learn how to safely share the road with other road users while driving, especially with people biking. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Ocean View Branch Library, 345 Randolph, S.F.
- Thursday Sea Level Rise. By the end of the century, flooding could displace 80,000 homes, subject 30,000 socially vulnerable residents to daily flooding and expose bayshore communities to resurfaced toxic waste. Join SPUR for a conversation with experts. Thursday, Oct. 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling. Join San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors on a guided group ride to practice street-riding skills on increasingly high-volume streets. Saturday, Oct. 8, 1-3 p.m. Sunset Mercantile, 37th Ave and Pacheco, S.F.
- Saturday Party on the JFK Promenade/Prom on the Prom. There’s a dance party being held on the JFK Promenade. There will be photo booths, refreshments, awards, and more. Saturday, Oct. 8, 3-6 p.m. JFK Promenade @ Lindy Bridge (near 8th Ave) 14 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.
- Saturday Biketopia. It’s Bike East Bay’s 50th Anniversary and they’re marking it with a big party. Saturday, Oct. 8, 3-6 p.m. Gardens at the Pardee Home Museum, 672 11th Street, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.