Today’s Headlines

Battle Over Cable Car Scheduling (SFStandard)

Warm Springs BART Station Award (Patch)

Brief on Prop. L and Muni Funding (RailwayAge)

Q&A With Elsa Ortiz of Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (BizTimes)

Anti-HSR, Former LA Times Reporter Retreads Years-Old Talking Points (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Future Shoreline (SFChron)

South S.F.’s Post-COVID ‘Boom’ (SFStandard)

Treasure Island Robo Shuttle (SFStandard)

Take Public Transit to Fleet Week (Kron4)

More on Extending CEQA Exemptions (LandLine)

Letters: Novel Concept, Let Pedestrians Cross at Corners (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Want Transit Riders Back? Increase Frequency, duh. (WashPost)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?