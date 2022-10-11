Today’s Headlines
- Battle Over Cable Car Scheduling (SFStandard)
- Warm Springs BART Station Award (Patch)
- Brief on Prop. L and Muni Funding (RailwayAge)
- Q&A With Elsa Ortiz of Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (BizTimes)
- Anti-HSR, Former LA Times Reporter Retreads Years-Old Talking Points (SFExaminer)
- S.F.’s Future Shoreline (SFChron)
- South S.F.’s Post-COVID ‘Boom’ (SFStandard)
- Treasure Island Robo Shuttle (SFStandard)
- Take Public Transit to Fleet Week (Kron4)
- More on Extending CEQA Exemptions (LandLine)
- Letters: Novel Concept, Let Pedestrians Cross at Corners (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Want Transit Riders Back? Increase Frequency, duh. (WashPost)
