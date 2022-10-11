Today’s Headlines

  • Battle Over Cable Car Scheduling (SFStandard)
  • Warm Springs BART Station Award (Patch)
  • Brief on Prop. L and Muni Funding (RailwayAge)
  • Q&A With Elsa Ortiz of Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (BizTimes)
  • Anti-HSR, Former LA Times Reporter Retreads Years-Old Talking Points (SFExaminer)
  • S.F.’s Future Shoreline (SFChron)
  • South S.F.’s Post-COVID ‘Boom’ (SFStandard)
  • Treasure Island Robo Shuttle (SFStandard)
  • Take Public Transit to Fleet Week (Kron4)
  • More on Extending CEQA Exemptions (LandLine)
  • Letters: Novel Concept, Let Pedestrians Cross at Corners (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Want Transit Riders Back? Increase Frequency, duh. (WashPost)

