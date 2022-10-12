Today’s Headlines
- Shuttle Program for Outer Neighborhoods (SFStandard)
- Developers Ditch Plans for Divis Car Wash Location (SFGate)
- S.F. Could Lose Millions by Missing Housing Deadline (SFExaminer)
- More on Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letter Scandal (SFChron)
- Confidence in S.F. City Hall Way Down (SFStandard)
- More on New Baseball Stadium Project in Oakland (SFExaminer)
- High Mortgages Changing Bay Area Housing Market (SFChron)
- Donations Against Electric Car Measure (SFChron)
- Prom on the JFK Promenade (SFGate)
- Commentary: Who Should we Build Housing for? (SFChron)
- Commentary: If You think Bay Area Politics is a Mess, Check out LA (SFChron)
- Commentary: Transit Rider #s Don’t Look Good (Bloomberg)
