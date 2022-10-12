Today’s Headlines

Shuttle Program for Outer Neighborhoods (SFStandard)

Developers Ditch Plans for Divis Car Wash Location (SFGate)

S.F. Could Lose Millions by Missing Housing Deadline (SFExaminer)

More on Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letter Scandal (SFChron)

Confidence in S.F. City Hall Way Down (SFStandard)

More on New Baseball Stadium Project in Oakland (SFExaminer)

High Mortgages Changing Bay Area Housing Market (SFChron)

Donations Against Electric Car Measure (SFChron)

Prom on the JFK Promenade (SFGate)

Commentary: Who Should we Build Housing for? (SFChron)

Commentary: If You think Bay Area Politics is a Mess, Check out LA (SFChron)

Commentary: Transit Rider #s Don’t Look Good (Bloomberg)

