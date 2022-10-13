Today’s Headlines

Polling Shows Majority Want JFK Promenade to Remain (SFStandard)

Berkeley Keeps its Hopkins Bike Lane Plan (Berkeleyside)

Muni’s Ten Worst Delay Spots (SFStandard)

Rediscovering Public Transit (SFChron)

BART, AC Transit Elections (EastBayTimes)

Meet Two AC Transit Board Candidates (Berkeleyside)

More on San Francisco Exodus (SFChron)

Driver Kills Man Sitting in Parked Car in Hayward (EastBayTimes)

More on Oakland Shooting that Lead to Cyclist Getting Run Down and Killed in Unprotected Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)

Nostalgia Shouldn’t Stop Change in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Dogpatch Named one of Worlds ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods (SFChron)

Letters: Caltrans Still Widening 99, “Highway to Nowhere” (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?