Today’s Headlines

  • Polling Shows Majority Want JFK Promenade to Remain (SFStandard)
  • Berkeley Keeps its Hopkins Bike Lane Plan (Berkeleyside)
  • Muni’s Ten Worst Delay Spots (SFStandard)
  • Rediscovering Public Transit (SFChron)
  • BART, AC Transit Elections (EastBayTimes)
  • Meet Two AC Transit Board Candidates (Berkeleyside)
  • More on San Francisco Exodus (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Man Sitting in Parked Car in Hayward (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Oakland Shooting that Lead to Cyclist Getting Run Down and Killed in Unprotected Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)
  • Nostalgia Shouldn’t Stop Change in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Dogpatch Named one of Worlds ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods (SFChron)
  • Letters: Caltrans Still Widening 99, “Highway to Nowhere” (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?