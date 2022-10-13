Today’s Headlines
- Polling Shows Majority Want JFK Promenade to Remain (SFStandard)
- Berkeley Keeps its Hopkins Bike Lane Plan (Berkeleyside)
- Muni’s Ten Worst Delay Spots (SFStandard)
- Rediscovering Public Transit (SFChron)
- BART, AC Transit Elections (EastBayTimes)
- Meet Two AC Transit Board Candidates (Berkeleyside)
- More on San Francisco Exodus (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Man Sitting in Parked Car in Hayward (EastBayTimes)
- More on Oakland Shooting that Lead to Cyclist Getting Run Down and Killed in Unprotected Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)
- Nostalgia Shouldn’t Stop Change in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Dogpatch Named one of Worlds ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- Letters: Caltrans Still Widening 99, “Highway to Nowhere” (EastBayTimes)
