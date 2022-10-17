This Week: Oakland Mayor, Equitable Housing, Families for Safe Streets
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Oakland Mayoral Forum. Candidates Ignacio De La Fuente, Gregory Hodge, Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, and Sheng Thao will share their views on the most pressing civic issues in Oakland at this SPUR forum. Monday/tonight, Oct. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Answering the Call to Build Equitable Housing. Join SPUR to learn how housing markets have excluded families of color from home ownership and what can be done to change that. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Families for Safe Streets Gathering. San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets brings together people affected by traffic crashes, providing support and ways to channel grief into action. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Night and All-weather Biking in-person Class. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar is for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6-7 p.m. Bernal Heights Branch Library, 500 Cortland Avenue, S.F.
- Thursday Pop-Up Protected Bike Lanes. Demonstration “popup” bikeways, or tactical urbanism allow residents to experience streets changes for a day where they live, and provide valuable feedback on potential benefits. Join Bike East Bay to learn about them. Thursday, Oct. 20, 12-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bike the Vote: Yes on Prop L Streetside Outreach. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on Market and Laguna during the afternoon commute to talk to fellow people who bike about why to vote Yes on Prop L. Thursday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m. Market St & Laguna Street, S.F.
- Sunday Family Cycling Workshop-Lafayette. Join Bike East Bay’s certified instructors for a day of fun games, safety drills, skills building, and a neighborhood ride. Sunday, Oct. 23. 1-3:30 p.m. Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center (parking lot), 1035 Carol Lane, Lafayette.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.