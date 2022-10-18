Today’s Headlines

  • Why Does it Take Years to Ban Parking at Bus Stops? (SFStandard)
  • What is “Regular” Cable Car Service? (SFStandard)
  • Attempted Assault at Walnut Creek BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Fremont Gets Funding for Trail Project (EastBayTimes)
  • Oh Look, Another Oil-Funded “Think Tank” Hates Electrified Trains (IER)
  • Pete Buttigieg Wanted on the Campaign Trail (CNN)
  • Supes Tackle Fourplexes, Toxic Waste in Bayview (SFStandard)
  • Wildfire Smoke Erasing Air Quality Gains (SFChron)
  • Is the Dogpatch Too Cool for School? (SFGate)
  • Berkeley Measure N Would End NIMBY Veto Over Low-Rent Housing (Berkeleyside)
  • ‘Urban Oasis’ is a Love Letter to San Francisco (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Newsom’s Proposed Oil Company Windfall Tax Makes Sense (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?