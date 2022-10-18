Today’s Headlines

Why Does it Take Years to Ban Parking at Bus Stops? (SFStandard)

What is “Regular” Cable Car Service? (SFStandard)

Attempted Assault at Walnut Creek BART (EastBayTimes)

Fremont Gets Funding for Trail Project (EastBayTimes)

Oh Look, Another Oil-Funded “Think Tank” Hates Electrified Trains (IER)

Pete Buttigieg Wanted on the Campaign Trail (CNN)

Supes Tackle Fourplexes, Toxic Waste in Bayview (SFStandard)

Wildfire Smoke Erasing Air Quality Gains (SFChron)

Is the Dogpatch Too Cool for School? (SFGate)

Berkeley Measure N Would End NIMBY Veto Over Low-Rent Housing (Berkeleyside)

‘Urban Oasis’ is a Love Letter to San Francisco (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Newsom’s Proposed Oil Company Windfall Tax Makes Sense (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?