Today’s Headlines
- Why Does it Take Years to Ban Parking at Bus Stops? (SFStandard)
- What is “Regular” Cable Car Service? (SFStandard)
- Attempted Assault at Walnut Creek BART (EastBayTimes)
- Fremont Gets Funding for Trail Project (EastBayTimes)
- Oh Look, Another Oil-Funded “Think Tank” Hates Electrified Trains (IER)
- Pete Buttigieg Wanted on the Campaign Trail (CNN)
- Supes Tackle Fourplexes, Toxic Waste in Bayview (SFStandard)
- Wildfire Smoke Erasing Air Quality Gains (SFChron)
- Is the Dogpatch Too Cool for School? (SFGate)
- Berkeley Measure N Would End NIMBY Veto Over Low-Rent Housing (Berkeleyside)
- ‘Urban Oasis’ is a Love Letter to San Francisco (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Newsom’s Proposed Oil Company Windfall Tax Makes Sense (EastBayTimes)
