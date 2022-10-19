Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Headed for Deadliest Year in Traffic Deaths (KQED)
  • New Digital Signs for Muni (SFStandard)
  • Shortages of Clipper Cards (MassTransit)
  • S.F. Still Leads in Work from Home (WashPost)
  • Future of Lunchable Buses (SFExaminer)
  • Cities Regulate Scooters more than Cars, so Bird is Leaving (SFExaminer)
  • San Jose’s Air Quality Sucks–Too Many Cars Maybe? (SJSpotlight)
  • San Francisco’s Golden Toilets (SFChron)
  • Automated Cars Keep Crashing, Killing (EastBayTimes)
  • Police Checking License Plates is Controversial? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Ranking Cities by # of Dogs (SFChron)
  • Commentary: S.F. Needs a Housing Advocate in D4 (SFChron)

