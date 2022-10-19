Today’s Headlines

S.F. Headed for Deadliest Year in Traffic Deaths (KQED)

New Digital Signs for Muni (SFStandard)

Shortages of Clipper Cards (MassTransit)

S.F. Still Leads in Work from Home (WashPost)

Future of Lunchable Buses (SFExaminer)

Cities Regulate Scooters more than Cars, so Bird is Leaving (SFExaminer)

San Jose’s Air Quality Sucks–Too Many Cars Maybe? (SJSpotlight)

San Francisco’s Golden Toilets (SFChron)

Automated Cars Keep Crashing, Killing (EastBayTimes)

Police Checking License Plates is Controversial? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Ranking Cities by # of Dogs (SFChron)

Commentary: S.F. Needs a Housing Advocate in D4 (SFChron)

