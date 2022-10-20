Today’s Headlines

Discounted Fares Didn’t Help BART Ridership (SFExaminer)

City Seeks Input for Ocean Avenue (InglesideLight)

Peskin Tells Scooterist to Go Die in Traffic (SFStandard)

Hit-and-Run Motorist Rear-Ends Cyclist (BerkeleyScanner)

More on Cruise AV Cars Driving Around S.F. at Night (SFExaminer)

More on Physical Clipper Card Shortage (RichmondTimes)

Matt Haney Cans $1.7 Million Commode (SFChron)

Bayview’s Community Center (SFChron)

London Breed Laments Work from Home (SFGate)

Milk Plaza Lampposts Eyed for Relocation (BayAreaReporter)

Caltrain Electrifies, Metrolink Greenwashes (GovTech)

Commentary: Vote No on Berkeley Prop N Because Vienna? (Berkeleyside)

