Today’s Headlines
- Discounted Fares Didn’t Help BART Ridership (SFExaminer)
- City Seeks Input for Ocean Avenue (InglesideLight)
- Peskin Tells Scooterist to Go Die in Traffic (SFStandard)
- Hit-and-Run Motorist Rear-Ends Cyclist (BerkeleyScanner)
- More on Cruise AV Cars Driving Around S.F. at Night (SFExaminer)
- More on Physical Clipper Card Shortage (RichmondTimes)
- Matt Haney Cans $1.7 Million Commode (SFChron)
- Bayview’s Community Center (SFChron)
- London Breed Laments Work from Home (SFGate)
- Milk Plaza Lampposts Eyed for Relocation (BayAreaReporter)
- Caltrain Electrifies, Metrolink Greenwashes (GovTech)
- Commentary: Vote No on Berkeley Prop N Because Vienna? (Berkeleyside)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?