This Week: Bike the Vote, Rational Transit, City Trivia

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! Bike the Vote, Yes on L. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on Valencia Street during the afternoon commute to talk to fellow cyclists about Prop L. Monday/tonight, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m. Valencia and 20th Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday MTC Executive Committee. The committee will hear an update on progress towards creating a Regional Network Management Business Case for rationalizing fares and schedules on the Bay Area’s disparate transit systems. Sign up to comment and Seamless Bay Area will notify you when the relevant agenda items are up, so you don’t have to watch the whole meeting. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Bike the Vote, Yes on L. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on Valencia Street during the afternoon commute to talk to fellow people who bike about Prop L. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m. Valencia and 15th Street, S.F.
  • Thursday City Trivia Night. Bring a team for a night of urban trivia at one of SPUR’s favorite Mission District watering holes. Thursday, Oct. 27, 7-8:30 p.m. Standard Deviant Brewing, 280 14th Street, S.F.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Oct. 28, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. This is a two-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 200 Civic Plaza (Community Room), Dublin Library, Dublin.
  • Saturday Spooky Spokes Bike Ride. Join this Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition bike parade from Central Park to the Bay Meadows development and back. Costumes welcome, lights recommended. After the ride they’ll have a social hour at Fieldwork Brewing Co. Saturday, Oct. 29, 5:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Giraffe Statute in Central Park, 5th Ave and Laurel Street, San Mateo.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week: Hearst Bikeway, Bike Lanes on Telegraph, Bike Lanes on Valencia

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Hearst Avenue Bikeway Upgrade Public Meeting. This project includes improvements to pavement conditions as well as Complete Streets safety treatments for people walking, bicycling, and driving. The project will stretch from Milvia Street to Shattuck Avenue and close a gap in the city’s low-stress bikeway network. Monday/tonight! Dec. 3, […]

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Resilient Richmond, San Jose River

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies and to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight! April 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City […]

This Week: Embarcadero, Townsend, Future Vehicles

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Embarcadero Committee. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to help strategize how to get the city to make immediate hotspot improvements to the Embarcadero and commit to constructing the long-term vision for fully protected bike lanes along the Embarcadero by 2022. Monday/tonight! July 16, 5:30-7:00 p.m., Philz Coffee, 5 Embarcadero Center, […]

This Week: DTX, Women’s Bike Maintenance, City Trivia

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday/tonight! Downtown Rail Alignment Study. This public meeting will summarize the findings from the “Rail Alignment and Benefits” study, including a preliminary preferred alignment for Caltrain and High Speed Rail: the Pennsylvania Avenue DTX + Extended Tunnel. Community members are invited to provide input on the alignment, adjacent land […]