This Week: Bike the Vote, Rational Transit, City Trivia
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Bike the Vote, Yes on L. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on Valencia Street during the afternoon commute to talk to fellow cyclists about Prop L. Monday/tonight, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m. Valencia and 20th Street, S.F.
- Wednesday MTC Executive Committee. The committee will hear an update on progress towards creating a Regional Network Management Business Case for rationalizing fares and schedules on the Bay Area’s disparate transit systems. Sign up to comment and Seamless Bay Area will notify you when the relevant agenda items are up, so you don’t have to watch the whole meeting. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike the Vote, Yes on L. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on Valencia Street during the afternoon commute to talk to fellow people who bike about Prop L. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m. Valencia and 15th Street, S.F.
- Thursday City Trivia Night. Bring a team for a night of urban trivia at one of SPUR’s favorite Mission District watering holes. Thursday, Oct. 27, 7-8:30 p.m. Standard Deviant Brewing, 280 14th Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Oct. 28, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. This is a two-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 200 Civic Plaza (Community Room), Dublin Library, Dublin.
- Saturday Spooky Spokes Bike Ride. Join this Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition bike parade from Central Park to the Bay Meadows development and back. Costumes welcome, lights recommended. After the ride they’ll have a social hour at Fieldwork Brewing Co. Saturday, Oct. 29, 5:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Meet at the Giraffe Statute in Central Park, 5th Ave and Laurel Street, San Mateo.
