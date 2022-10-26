Today’s Headlines

S.F. Has to Return Federal Grant Over Better Market Street Failure (SFChron)

BART Housing in City Council Race (Berkeleyside)

SamTrans Ridership Up (DailyJournal)

Driver Arrested for Hitting Two Pedestrians in Sunset (SFChron)

More on S.F.’s Fourplex Fight (Grist)

Nordstrom Parking Lot and What it Says About S.F. Housing (SFChron)

Caltrans Puts Lipstick on the Pig of S.F. (SFStandard)

S.F. Rents Cheaper than Two Other Cities (SFExaminer, SFStandard)

‘Ambassadors’ for Mission Streets (SFChron)

Stow Lake May Get Renamed (SFGate)

Treasure Island Robo Bus Trial (SFStandard)

Riding a Rail Bike (SFGate)

