Today’s Headlines

MTC to Give Out $85 Million (DailyJournal)

Bay Area Bus Driver Shortage (ABC7)

Latest Victim of Traffic Violence ID’d (SFStandard)

Walk Crime Invented by Car Companies Soon to End in California (SFExaminer)

Cruise, Waymo, Drive on Public Streets, But Won’t Share Info (SFExaminer)

The Pandemic Reduced Emissions (CBSNews, ABC7)

CHP Releases Grainy Video of Hit and Run in Castro Valley (EastBayTimes)

Bayview Gets a Lucky’s (KTVU)

Housing in West Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Thank Nixon for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (SFChron)

Letters: Dogs and Cats, Flaming Hail, Hopkins Bike Lane Armageddon is now Assured (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?