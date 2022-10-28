Today’s Headlines

  • Where Muni Crashes the Most (SFStandard)
  • More on Saving the Cable Cars (RailwayAge)
  • More on S.F.’s War on Scooters (SFStandard)
  • Oakland Mayoral Candidates on Safe Streets (Oaklandside)
  • SamTrans and Caltrain Get Federal Funds (DailyJournal)
  • Burlingame’s Old Trolley Station in Danger (DailyJournal)
  • Tour of the City’s Urban Forest (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Opens Affordable Housing Facility (EastBayTimes)
  • Drivers Kill Kids on Halloween (EastBayTimes)
  • Hayes Valley Merchants Arm Themselves with Tasers (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Vote for a More Bike/Ped Friendly Morgan Hill (EastBayTimes)

