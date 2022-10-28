Today’s Headlines

Where Muni Crashes the Most (SFStandard)

More on Saving the Cable Cars (RailwayAge)

More on S.F.’s War on Scooters (SFStandard)

Oakland Mayoral Candidates on Safe Streets (Oaklandside)

SamTrans and Caltrain Get Federal Funds (DailyJournal)

Burlingame’s Old Trolley Station in Danger (DailyJournal)

Tour of the City’s Urban Forest (SFChron)

Berkeley Opens Affordable Housing Facility (EastBayTimes)

Drivers Kill Kids on Halloween (EastBayTimes)

Hayes Valley Merchants Arm Themselves with Tasers (SFChron)

Commentary: Vote for a More Bike/Ped Friendly Morgan Hill (EastBayTimes)

