Today’s Headlines
- Where Muni Crashes the Most (SFStandard)
- More on Saving the Cable Cars (RailwayAge)
- More on S.F.’s War on Scooters (SFStandard)
- Oakland Mayoral Candidates on Safe Streets (Oaklandside)
- SamTrans and Caltrain Get Federal Funds (DailyJournal)
- Burlingame’s Old Trolley Station in Danger (DailyJournal)
- Tour of the City’s Urban Forest (SFChron)
- Berkeley Opens Affordable Housing Facility (EastBayTimes)
- Drivers Kill Kids on Halloween (EastBayTimes)
- Hayes Valley Merchants Arm Themselves with Tasers (SFChron)
- Commentary: Vote for a More Bike/Ped Friendly Morgan Hill (EastBayTimes)
