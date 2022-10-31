This Week: Living Roof, TOD, Bike the Vote
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday BART’s Living Roof Project. Nature in the City, in partnership with BART, is launching two living roof pilots atop the new Montgomery and Powell Street BART stations. Join SPUR to learn about the project. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday New Rules to Deliver Transit-Oriented Communities. In January, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) introduced a proposal for a new regional TOC policy, aiming to support new housing across income levels, add new jobs, and support sustainable transit access and protection from displacement. Join SPUR to learn about its implementation. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike the Vote, Yes on L. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on Market Street during the afternoon commute to talk to cyclists about Prop L. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 4-6 p.m. Market Street and Sanchez, S.F.
- Thursday Bike the Vote 2, Yes on L. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on Folsom Street during the afternoon commute to talk to cyclists about Prop L. Thursday, Nov. 3, 4-6 p.m. Folsom and 17th Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Nov. 4, 8-9 a.m. Flywheel Coffee Kiosk, Golden Gate Park at Stanyan and Page, S.F.
- Friday Oakland Bike Lights Giveaway – Yes on Measure U Campaign. Sign up to help Bike East Bay hand out 200 sets of free bike lights to bike riders, just a few days before the Daylight Saving Time change, and ask Oaklanders to vote YES on Measure U on their November ballot. Friday, Nov. 4, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Broadway and 27th Street plaza on the northwest corner, Oakland.
- Saturday Adaptive Cycling and Scooters. Join SFMTA and ride adaptive scooters from Spin, Bird, and Lime and ride adaptive cycles with BORP around Golden Gate Park. Saturday, Nov. 5, 1-4 p.m., Bandshell, Golden Gate Park, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.